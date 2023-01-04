Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China
Published

China undercounting COVID-19 cases and deaths, WHO says: 'We still do not have complete data'

Countries around the world have placed restrictions on Chinese travelers amid the COVID-19 surge

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Dr. Marc Siegel calls for temporary travel ban from China over COVID concerns Video

Dr. Marc Siegel calls for temporary travel ban from China over COVID concerns

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel discusses the Biden administration's move to require all travelers from China to provide a negative COVID test.

Coronavirus cases have surged in China since the country relaxed its draconian "zero-COVID" strategy last month, but officials there are likely undercounting the extent of the outbreak, a World Health Organization official said on Wednesday. 

"We believe the current numbers being published from China underrepresent the true impact of the disease in terms of hospital admissions, in terms of ICU admissions, particularly in terms of death," Mike Ryan, WHO's emergencies director, told reporters in Geneva. "We still do not have complete data." 

Patients lie on beds and stretchers in a hallway in the emergency department of a hospital, amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, China January 4, 2023. 

Patients lie on beds and stretchers in a hallway in the emergency department of a hospital, amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, China January 4, 2023.  (REUTERS/Staff)

China has been reporting just a handful of deaths from COVID-19 on a daily basis, bringing the total to 5,258 since the pandemic began. 

Many international health officials believe that the true numbers are much higher, with UK-based health data firm Airfinity predicting last week that about 9,000 Chinese citizens are likely dying from COVID-19 each day. 

STATE DEPARTMENT CALLS ON CHINA TO BE MORE TRANSPARENT ON COVID-19 SURGE, VIRUS' ORIGINS

A staff member walks next to several body bags at a funeral home, as COVID-19 outbreaks continue in Shanghai, China, January 4, 2023.

A staff member walks next to several body bags at a funeral home, as COVID-19 outbreaks continue in Shanghai, China, January 4, 2023. (REUTERS/Staff)

Hospitals and morgues are also reportedly overwhelmed in China. Graphic videos emerged on social media this week of family members cremating relatives' bodies in the streets. 

The surge has prompted several countries, including the U.S., Canada, Japan, Australia, and South Korea, to place restrictions on Chinese travelers. 

Passengers prepare to board a flight at the airport in north-central China's Jiangxi province.

Passengers prepare to board a flight at the airport in north-central China's Jiangxi province. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

European Union officials recommended on Wednesday that Chinese passengers should have a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight to any of the bloc's 27 nations. 

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning lashed out at the restrictions this week saying that they are "unacceptable" and lack "scientific basis."

Reuters contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest