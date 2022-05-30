Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China
Published

China threatens to downgrade ties with Israel after newspaper publishes Taiwan interview

Taiwan remains a thorn in the side of China, which regards the island nation as its own territory

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Washington Post op-ed argues Biden is tougher on China than Obama Video

Washington Post op-ed argues Biden is tougher on China than Obama

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane argues President Biden is doing 'some good things' in dealing with China but calls for additional military deterrence. He also shares his reflections on Memorial Day.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An interview with Taiwan’s foreign minister published in an Israeli newspaper has reportedly ruffled feathers in China. 

Jerusalem Post editor Yaakov Katz said he received a call from the Chinese embassy in Israel, insisting that his outlet take down the interview. 

"Didn’t take long. Got call from Chinese embassy. Apparently I’m supposed to take down the story or they will sever ties with the @Jerusalem_Post and downgrade relations with the State of Israel," Katz tweeted shortly after the article was published. "Needless to say, story ain’t going anywhere." 

In the interview, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu warned of the threat posed by China’s authoritarian regime. 

"When dealing with China, you should never accept preconditions because once you accept preconditions, you lose no matter what," Wu said. "And when you worry about China getting angry and give in, or make pledges that you shouldn’t make concessions, China also wins." 

BIDEN ADMIN'S ‘FIXATION’ ON CHINA ‘DISTRACTS’ FROM THE ‘REAL THREAT’ RUSSIA, NEW YORK TIMES GUEST ESSAY SAYS

He urged Israel not to worry about getting China upset, noting that "when they get upset at you, that means you are doing something right." 

Taiwanese Foreign minister Joseph Wu gives a speech during a launch ceremony of the Taiwan Gender Equality Week on International Women's Rights Day in Taipei.

Taiwanese Foreign minister Joseph Wu gives a speech during a launch ceremony of the Taiwan Gender Equality Week on International Women's Rights Day in Taipei. (Walid Berrazeg/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Taiwan remains a thorn in the side of Beijing, which regards the island nation as a renegade state. Fears of a possible invasion have mounted in recent months amid Russia’s brutal military invasion of Ukraine. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Monday, Taiwan reported the largest incursion since January by China’s air force in its air defense zone, with the island’s defense ministry saying Taiwanese fighters scrambled to warn away 30 aircraft in the latest uptick in tensions. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  