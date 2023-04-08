Expand / Collapse search
China sends fighter jets toward Taiwan after Tsai's US meeting

China imposes travel ban, issues sanctions after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy meets with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen

By Julia Musto
China sent warships and dozens of fighter jets toward Taiwan, according to the Taiwanese government.

The move was in reaction to a meeting between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California last week. 

China's military announced the star of three-day "combat readiness patrols" as a warning to Taiwan. 

There were eight warships and 42 planes detected near the self-ruled island, 29 of which flew across the middle line of the strait that separates it from the mainland, according to Taiwan's Ministry of Defense. 

CONFLICT WITH CHINA 'LAST RESORT' BUT CONGRESS WILL AUTHORIZE TROOPS IF AMERICANS SUPPORT IT: MCCAUL

In this image taken from video footage run Saturday, April 8, 2023 by China's CCTV, a Chinese fighter jet performs an mid-air refueling maneuver at an unspecified location. The Chinese military announced exercises around Taiwan on Saturday in a new act of retaliation for a meeting between the U.S. House of Representatives speaker and the president of the self-ruled island democracy claimed by Beijing as part of its territory. 

In this image taken from video footage run Saturday, April 8, 2023 by China's CCTV, a Chinese fighter jet performs an mid-air refueling maneuver at an unspecified location. The Chinese military announced exercises around Taiwan on Saturday in a new act of retaliation for a meeting between the U.S. House of Representatives speaker and the president of the self-ruled island democracy claimed by Beijing as part of its territory.  (CCTV via AP)

Those aircraft included Chengdu J-10, Shenyang J-11 and Shenyang J-16 jet fighters.

Furthermore, the navy planned to hold "live fire training" in Luoyuan Bay in Fujian province opposite Taiwan, per an announcement from the local Maritime Authority.

Ships were reportedly banned during the firing, which also was due to take place over the next two weeks.

The People’s Liberation Army gave no indication whether they might be planning a repeat of previous exercises during which missiles were fired into the sea.

"This is a serious warning against the collusion and provocation between the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces and external forces," the army said in a statement. The "Joint Sword" exercises "defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., shakes hands with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen after delivering statements to the press at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. 

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., shakes hands with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen after delivering statements to the press at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, Wednesday, April 5, 2023.  (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

CHINA RETALIATES AGAINST TAIWANESE PRESIDENT TSAI'S US VISIT BY SANCTIONING REAGAN LIBRARY, THINK TANK

"We condemn such an irrational act that has jeopardized regional security and stability," the Ministry of Defense said.

This comes after the Chinese government imposed a travel ban and economic sanctions against American groups and individuals who were associated with Tsai's meeting.

The Taiwanese military said missile defense systems were activated and that air and sea patrols had been sent to track the Chinese aircraft.

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, left, and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, speak at a luncheon during a visit by a Congressional delegation to Taiwan in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, April 8, 2023. 

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, left, and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, speak at a luncheon during a visit by a Congressional delegation to Taiwan in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, April 8, 2023.  (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

While Taiwan and the mainland have trade and investment ties, they have no official relations. 

Taiwan split with China after a civil war in 1949. The ruling Communist Party says the democracy is obliged to rejoin the mainland, by force if necessary. 

China also says that contact with foreign officials encourages Taiwanese who want formal independence, a step the ruling party says would lead to war.

The U.S. has no official relations with Taiwan, but maintains extensive informal and commercial ties. Congressional visits to Taiwan have increased in recent years.

In August, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan to meet with Tsai, and China reacted with its largest live-fire drills in decades.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

