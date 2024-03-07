Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China

China pursues aggressive growth to prevent devastating slowdown: government aims to 'transform' economy

China's 2023 growth target fluctuated throughout the year and finally scraped 5.2%

By Peter Aitken Fox News
Published
close
China, India, and Brazil will continue to ‘prop up’ Russia’s economy: Griff Jenkins Video

China, India, and Brazil will continue to ‘prop up’ Russia’s economy: Griff Jenkins

Fox News national correspondent Griff Jenkins discusses the White House’s decision to implement more sanctions on Russia, saying that the goal is to make ‘Putin feel pain.’

China has set up an ambitious series of reforms for its economy in an effort to boost growth amid a slide in the housing market and spending weakness – primarily economic growth of "around 5%" this year.

"Achieving 5% growth will be challenging," Elaine Dezenski, senior director and head of the Center on Economic and Financial Power at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Fox News Digital.

"China’s financial data is increasingly unreliable, so even economic news announced after the fact is often questionable," she said. "Unemployment in China has proven a significant issue for Beijing, rising to a record 21.3% for individuals aged 16 to 24 – forcing the government to suspend records and change the way they record youth unemployment."

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, the second-most powerful leader in China after President Xi Jinping, delivered a work report at the annual meeting of the National People’s Congress on Tuesday, outlining a number of reforms the government would look to enact. 

GOP REP SOUNDS ALARM ON GROWING CHINESE INFLUENCE IN CENTRAL AND SOUTH AMERICA

"We should not lose sight of worst-case scenarios," Li announced in the Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square. "We must push ahead with transforming the growth model, making structural adjustments, improving quality, and enhancing performance."

China's Leadership Holds Annual Two Sessions Political Meetings - CPPCC Closing Session

BEIJING, CHINA - MARCH 10: Chinese President Xi Jinping and other members of the government take part in the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People on March 10, 2022, in Beijing, China. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

China achieved growth of 5.2% last year, surprising analysts. The growth occurred in uneven spurts, indicating structural weaknesses in the economy and spurring action from the government going into 2024. 

Li acknowledged the goal would prove difficult to achieve, but remained optimistic that a "proactive" stance and "prudent" policy was needed. The reforms would aim to "boost employment and incomes and prevent defuse risks." 

AUSTRALIA'S PRIME MINISTER VOICES CONCERNS OVER SOUTH CHINA SEA DISPUTES AT SOUTHEAST ASIAN SUMMIT

Officials have admitted that the Chinese economy faces significant resistance, but achieving 5% growth by the end of the year has provided plenty of optimism about their ability to continue fighting off what could prove to be a devastating slowdown in growth. 

Xi Jinping China

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo visits the People's Republic of China from 10 to 13 January 2024 (Day 2) - Meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on January 12, 2024, in Beijing, China. (Didier Lebrun / Photonews via Getty Images)

But Beijing missed its growth targets in 2022, achieving only 3% after setting a goal of 5.5% after zero-COVID policies significantly hampered economic activity throughout the year. The end of such policies could continue to see China hit its growth. 

The International Monetary Fund projected that China would achieve growth of 4.2% in 2024, down slightly from forecasts made in July 2023, according to The Associated Press. Investment in property development sank by 7.9% in the first half of 2023, compared to the same period in the prior year. 

PHILIPPINES REFUSES TO ALLOW CHINA TO REMOVE FILIPINO MILITARY OUTPOST ON DISPUTED SHOAL

"China’s economy is in serious trouble – a combination of slowing global growth, weak domestic consumer demand, high youth unemployment, and serious fragility in the property sector," Dezenski argued. 

China bridge

Ships sail near broken Lixinsha Bridge in Nansha District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Thursday, February 22, 2024. A few people are dead and missing after a massive container ship crashed into the bridge south of the city of Guangzhou in southern China early Thursday, causing a section of the bridge to come crashing down along with vehicles. (Lu Hanxin/Xinhua via AP)

"One likely way the CCP will look to address their sluggish economy is by increasing exports," she said. "Doing so will generate growth, but that growth is unlikely to be enough to overcome the major obstacles they face."

"China is headed towards major economic challenges and even their huge export machinery will not be able to rescue them this time," she added. "It also creates new risks for China’s two major export markets – the U.S. and Europe: Dumping products like EVs and solar panels may lower costs for consumers, but it will also crowd out U.S. and European manufacturers at a time when these industries are starting to take hold."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The general slowdown has shifted expectations, with analysts no longer confident the Chinese economy can overtake the U.S. economy: Recent expectations estimated that China would achieve top billing by some time in the 2030s, but now many question if it will even happen at all. 

Li said Chian wanted to curb industrial overcapacity, flagging more resources for tech innovation and advanced manufacturing – part of Xi’s push for "new productive forces." 

Reuters contributed to this report. 

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 