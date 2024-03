Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

EXCLUSIVE: A top Republican congressman is sounding the alarm over the growing Chinese influence in Central America, warning that it could soon pose a threat to the U.S.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., spoke to Fox News Digital after a congressional delegation to the region, where lawmakers visited Panama, Colombia and Peru. In addition to concerns related to migration through the region to the U.S., he warned of Chinese control of the Panama Canal – a key waterway that connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

"The ports on both sides of the Panama Canal are actually controlled by Chinese companies, which means that they are controlled by the [Chinese Communist Party]. So on the Pacific side and on the Atlantic side, those ports are actually controlled by the Chinese Communist Party and China," Gimenez said.

The delegation also visited Peru, where Gimenez said President Xi Jinping will soon inaugurate a new port in the north of Lima, which was built and will be operated by the Chinese. There may soon be a new port south of Lima, and that could end up being built by the Chinese.

Gimenez also emphasized that soon, Peru is going to become the largest producer of copper. Additionally, lithium deposits have also been found in the country.

"And they were quite frank that the majority of the copper and the lithium that they produce is actually being shipped to China for processing. And so the natural resources of our hemisphere are going across the Pacific, for the Chinese to take advantage of and then sell around the world," he said.

Officials have been issuing increasing warnings about the threat of China, a key U.S. geopolitical foe. FBI Director Christopher Wray recently warned lawmakers that Chinese hackers are preparing to "wreak havoc and cause real-world harm to American citizens and communities."

Last year, Americans saw a Chinese weather balloon drift across parts of Alaska and western Canada before being shot down. Fox News has also reported on Beijing securing a potential deal to build a new spy base in Cuba.

Gimenez said the Chinese have leverage in Lima as they control two of the main electric companies, allowing them to use electricity as a bargaining chip. He also warned about growing Chinese involvement in Colombia, where there is a left-wing president in power. As a result, Chinese influence risks eclipsing that of the U.S. in that country.

"We are no longer the number one trading partner of a number of these countries," said Gimenez. "They are buying influence either by directly buying influence or politicians. They could affect our trade with our South American partners. They could provide bases of operation for the Chinese and there are already some space bases down in Latin America."

He also raised concerns about Chinese influence related to social media and 5G set up by Chinese companies like Huawei.

Separately, Gimenez talked about the migration pathway through the Darien Gap, through which hundreds of thousands of migrants have traveled – many on their way to the U.S. He warned that migrants are being pulled north through the dangerous territory with the aid of criminal organizations that control the area, in the hope of being released into the U.S.

"It's an unbelievably dangerous path and dangerous not only from the hazards of the travel itself, but also the people that you're going to run into on the way," Gimenez said. "So, if they didn't have the expectation of getting into the United States or staying in the United States, many of them will probably not try to make the journey."