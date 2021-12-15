Expand / Collapse search
China
Published

China to introduce new 'patriotism', 'morality' guidelines for arts, culture: Report

Xi's new art of the state rejects the free market and imposes his communist standards

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
The Chinese government is set to hand down a new mandate to artists, writers, and musicians that all new works must follow standards of "morality" and "patriotism." 

And Fox News learned the announcement will include a directive that the work is "clean" and "honest." 

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping stands in front of national flags of China and Republic of Congo during a meeting with visting Congolese dignitaries at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Tuesday, July 5, 2016. China on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, urged its citizens to leave three provinces in eastern Congo as violence intensifies in the mineral-rich region. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, Pool, File)

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping stands in front of national flags of China and Republic of Congo during a meeting with visting Congolese dignitaries at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Tuesday, July 5, 2016. China on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, urged its citizens to leave three provinces in eastern Congo as violence intensifies in the mineral-rich region. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, Pool, File)

"It is necessary to broadly unite and gather patriotic and dedicated literature and art workers under the leadership of the party, and cultivate a large number of writers and artists with both integrity and ability," Chinese President Xi Jinping said during an address to the Federation of Chinese Literary and Art Circles. 

RUSSIA, CHINA CHAMPION STRENGTHENING TIES DURING VIRTUAL SUMMIT

Xi warned that artists and writers "who don’t respect themselves will not be respected," the South China Morning Post reported. 

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017, file photo, Chinese women walk past advertisement featuring teen idol Lu Han, also known as China's Justin Bieber in Beijing. China's government banned effeminate men on TV and told broadcasters Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 to promote "revolutionary culture," broadening a campaign to tighten control over business and society and enforce official morality. 

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017, file photo, Chinese women walk past advertisement featuring teen idol Lu Han, also known as China's Justin Bieber in Beijing. China's government banned effeminate men on TV and told broadcasters Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 to promote "revolutionary culture," broadening a campaign to tighten control over business and society and enforce official morality.

"Arts and culture should lead the times but cannot be about things that are bizarre and ridiculous," Xi added, stressing that "[writers and artists] cannot become the slaves of the market and money."

PUTIN, XI HOLD VIDEO CALL AS TENSIONS WITH US ESCALATE

The mandate would mark another aggressive move from Beijing to try and strengthen its grasp on China’s cultural identity. 

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 15: Shuai Peng of China reacts in her first round match against Eugene Bouchard of Canada during day two of the 2019 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 15, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia.(Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 15: Shuai Peng of China reacts in her first round match against Eugene Bouchard of Canada during day two of the 2019 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 15, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia.(Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images)

China’s government recently banned effeminate men from TV and told broadcasters to promote "revolutionary culture" to help a "national rejuvenation" in the country. Companies and the public are under increasing pressure to align with Xi's vision for a more powerful China and healthier society. 

UYGHUR FORCED LABOR PREVENTION ACT PASSED UNANIMOUSLY BY THE HOUSE

The government also introduced a measure earlier this year to punish residents who either criticize or mock historical figures. 

But Beijing has worried most about scandals among high-profile personalities and talent. 

Tennis doubles champ Peng Shuai disappeared for two weeks after posting allegations on social media that a high-ranking official had sexually assaulted her three years ago. Peng finally resurfaced in limited appearances after Beijing appeared to cave to international pressure, but some officials question how freely Peng was able to speak at those times. 

And nationally renowned pianist Li Yundi two months ago faced accusations of visiting a prostitute in Beijing, leading to his expulsion from the China Musicians Association and the China Association of Performing Arts. 

