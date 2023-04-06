Expand / Collapse search
China
Published

China launches patrols in the Taiwan Strait, orders inspections of ships as Taiwan says it will not comply

Taiwan instructed ships to contact the Taiwan coast guard if they encounter a patrol

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
The Chinese government announced a three-day series of patrols in the Taiwan Strait on Thursday, ordering that any ships in the area stop for inspection or even boarding.

Taiwan's maritime authority rejected the order, filing a complaint with Chinese authorities, and has urged its shipping companies to ignore such inspection orders and notify the Taiwanese coast guard immediately should it receive one.

"If the mainland side insists on taking one-sided actions, it will create obstacles to normal exchanges between the two sides. We will be forced to take corresponding measures," Taiwanese authorities wrote in a statement.

The areas impacted by China's inspection order could impact passenger and fishing vessels as well as commercial and shipping vessels.

CHINA VOWS 'STRONG' MEASURES AFTER MCCARTHY MEETS TAIWAN'S TSAI ING-WEN

The Chinese government has sent out patrols to inspect and even board vessels traveling through the Taiwan Strait, but the island has refused to comply.

The Chinese government has sent out patrols to inspect and even board vessels traveling through the Taiwan Strait, but the island has refused to comply. (Getty Images)

The Chinese escalation comes one day after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California. China had vowed to take "strong" measures if the two leaders went through with the meeting.

"We will take resolute measures to punish the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces and their actions, and resolutely safeguard our country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said in a statement Thursday morning.

PELOSI PRAISES MCCARTHY'S 'LEADERSHIP' AFTER TAIWAN MEETING

McCarthy and Tsai each gave carefully-worded statements during their meeting at the Reagan Library in Southern California. The pair spoke highly of the relationship between "the people" of Taiwan and the U.S. The language seeks to avoid complications arising from the Taiwan Relations Act, which stipulates that Taiwan and the U.S. cannot have formal diplomatic relations.

"America’s support for the people of Taiwan will remain resolute, unwavering and bipartisan," McCarthy said at a news conference.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen rebuked China with a meeting in Southern California.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen rebuked China with a meeting in Southern California. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

The Chinese military has grown increasingly aggressive in the Taiwan strait in recent months.

The Chinese military has grown increasingly aggressive in the Taiwan strait in recent months. (Lin Jian/Xinhua via AP)

Taiwan split from mainland China in 1949 after pro-democratic forces based there lost a civil war to the Chinese Communist Party.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.