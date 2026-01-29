China executes 11 people convicted in scam crackdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

China executed 11 people convicted of intentional homicide, fraud and other crimes linked to a cross-border scam operation, after the country’s top court approved their death sentences, authorities said Thursday.

The announcement was published on the webiste for the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, China’s highest state body responsible for criminal prosecution and oversight.

The executions followed a ruling and execution order from the Supreme People’s Court, which upheld lower court judgments against members of the so-called Ming family criminal group.

They were accused of running large-scale telecommunications fraud and gambling operations from northern Myanmar that involved more than 10 billion yuan, roughly $1.4 billion.

Authorities said the group colluded with criminal organizations led by "financial backers" to operate telecom fraud schemes, illegal casinos, drug trafficking and prostitution operations.

"The Ming family criminal group also colluded with the online fraud criminal group of Wu Hongming and others to deliberately kill, intentionally injure, and illegally detain people involved in fraud, resulting in the death of 14 Chinese citizens and injuries to many others," the Supreme People’s Procuratorate said.

Ming Guoping, Ming Zhenzhen, Zhou Weichang, Wu Hongming, Wu Senlong, and Fu Yubin were among those sentenced to death in September by the Wenzhou Intermediate People's Court of Zhejiang Province.

Some of the defendants appealed, but the Zhejiang Higher People’s Court on Nov. 25 rejected the appeal, upheld the original verdict and submitted the case to the Supreme People’s Court for mandatory review.

Authorities said the prisoners were allowed to meet with close relatives before the executions were carried out.