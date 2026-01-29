Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

China

China executes 11 people convicted in scam crackdown

Ming family criminal group operated telecommunications fraud, gambling operations

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

China executed 11 people convicted of intentional homicide, fraud and other crimes linked to a cross-border scam operation, after the country’s top court approved their death sentences, authorities said Thursday.

The announcement was published on the webiste for the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, China’s highest state body responsible for criminal prosecution and oversight.

The executions followed a ruling and execution order from the Supreme People’s Court, which upheld lower court judgments against members of the so-called Ming family criminal group.

They were accused of running large-scale telecommunications fraud and gambling operations from northern Myanmar that involved more than 10 billion yuan, roughly $1.4 billion.

TRUMP ADMIN SOUGHT REDACTIONS ON KEY CHINA WAR GAME REPORT WARNING OF US MILITARY READINESS GAPS

Police officers escort detained men during a custody transfer at an airport.

Myanmar police hand over five telecom and internet fraud suspects to Chinese police at Yangon International Airport in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 26, 2023. (Chinese Embassy in Myanmar/Xinhua via AP)

Authorities said the group colluded with criminal organizations led by "financial backers" to operate telecom fraud schemes, illegal casinos, drug trafficking and prostitution operations.

FORMER, ACTIVE-DUTY ARMY SOLDIERS CHARGED IN SCHEME ALLEGEDLY SELLING SENSITIVE MILITARY INFORMATION TO CHINA

"The Ming family criminal group also colluded with the online fraud criminal group of Wu Hongming and others to deliberately kill, intentionally injure, and illegally detain people involved in fraud, resulting in the death of 14 Chinese citizens and injuries to many others," the Supreme People’s Procuratorate said.

People sit inside a compound where foreign workers are being held after a police crackdown.

Victims of scam centers who were tricked or trafficked into working in Myanmar wait inside a compound at KK Park in Myawaddy, Myanmar, on Feb. 26, 2025, following a multinational crackdown on criminal operations. (Stringer/Reuters)

NATIONAL SECURITY EXPERTS SOUND ALARM OVER CCP-LINKED LAND OWNERSHIP NEAR US MILITARY BASES: ‘UNTHINKABLE’

Ming Guoping, Ming Zhenzhen, Zhou Weichang, Wu Hongming, Wu Senlong, and Fu Yubin were among those sentenced to death in September by the Wenzhou Intermediate People's Court of Zhejiang Province.

A government official speaks at a podium during a briefing, with microphones and a backdrop behind him.

Zaw Min Tun C, leader of the Information Team of Myanmar's National Defense and Security Council, speaks at a press conference on the elimination of telecom fraud and online gambling in Yangon, Myanmar, Dec. 14, 2025. (Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Some of the defendants appealed, but the Zhejiang Higher People’s Court on Nov. 25 rejected the appeal, upheld the original verdict and submitted the case to the Supreme People’s Court for mandatory review.

Authorities said the prisoners were allowed to meet with close relatives before the executions were carried out.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue