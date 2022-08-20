China complains US not cracking down on 'anti-China thugs' outside embassy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Chinese Communist Party is demanding the United States take action to stop ongoing protests outside the nation's embassy.

State media in China has complained of harassment outside the country's embassy in the U.S., saying that the government must step in the diffuse tensions.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy answered state media outlet CGTN's question on the situation, calling protestors "anti-China thugs."

"Over a long period of time, abetted and organized by anti-China forces, some anti-China thugs have been harassing the Chinese Embassy in the United States at its various locations," the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy said. "They have been constantly attacking China and the Communist Party of China at high volumes, insulting and intimidating the Embassy staff, fabricating and spreading disinformation, and even resorting to violence."

The statement continued, "Their actions have seriously damaged China’s image and dignity, significantly disturbed the normal operation of the Embassy, and posed grave threats to the safety of the Embassy and its staff."

Chinese officials have frequently utilized the language of offense and insult in complaints foreign commentary on the country.

The embassy spokesperson went on to demand that the United States legally crackdown on demonstrations for the sake of the staff's "dignity" and "safety."

"The Chinese side has lodged stern representations with the US side for numerous times. But these anti-China thugs have not been stopped, but gone even more reckless," the spokesperson said. "The Chinese side demands that the US side earnestly implement the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and adopt effective measures to protect the dignity and safety of the Chinese Embassy and its staff."

China and the United States have seen escalating tensions since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island of Taiwan.

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.