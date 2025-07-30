Chilean authorities hand over $125K in watches stolen from Keanu Reeves to the FBI

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chilean authorities announced Tuesday they had handed over $125,000 in watches stolen from Keanu Reeves to the FBI.

The FBI will return the six watches — which include a Rolex worth a minimum of $9,500 — to the Canadian actor best known for his performances in "John Wick" and "The Matrix," according to The Associated Press.

The timepieces, recovered months ago during police raids, were stolen from Reeves' home in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles in December 2023 amid a string of high-profile break-ins.

Reeves identified the recovered watches as those stolen, the AP reported, citing Chilean prosecutors.

Reeves' burglarized watches were found during police raids of homes in Chile's capital of Santiago. Law enforcement found a range of stolen items at the time, including iPhones, cars, designer purses and luxury watches, according to AP.

The raids also coincided with a separate investigation into a string of robberies by South American crime groups targeting American luxury homes, including the home of pro football player Travis Kelce, the AP reported.

Police in Chile announced in April that 23 citizens linked to the string of burglaries had been arrested, according to the AP.

Whether there is a link between Reeves' watches and the other burglaries remains under investigation, the AP reported, citing a Chilean police officer.

The announcement comes as Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visits the South American country for meetings with officials about issues like transnational crime.

In April, Noem experienced a similar incident, when her purse was stolen at a Washington restaurant by a Chilean national who was in the U.S. illegally, according to the AP.

A spokesperson for Keanu Reeves did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.