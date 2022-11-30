Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Chaparrastique volcano in El Salvador erupts, local municipalities on alert

Volcano began exploding at a low intensity Sunday, 1 on 0-to-8 scale

Associated Press
Authorities in El Salvador on Monday warned residents near the Chaparrastique volcano in the country's east to be alert after it began to erupt.

The Environmental Ministry’s observatory reported explosions in the central crater of the volcano located about 83 miles east of the capital. It said the eruption’s intensity was a 1 on a scale from 0 to 8.

The eruption began Sunday when the volcano launched rock and ash to areas surrounding the crater. There were no reported injuries.

Clouds and gases surround the Chaparrastique volcano in San Jorge, El Salvador, on Nov. 28, 2022. 

Clouds and gases surround the Chaparrastique volcano in San Jorge, El Salvador, on Nov. 28, 2022.  (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)

Civil Defense Director Luis Alonso Amaya said three municipalities were on alert.

Authorities were preparing 26 shelters that could accommodate more than 10,000 people and installing a command post to provide the most current information on the volcano’s activity.

The safety zone was extended to a radius of 3.7 miles from the crater.