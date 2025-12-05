Canadian politician arrested after claiming threatening voicemail was AI

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Canadian politician who claimed a voicemail she allegedly left a potential mayoral candidate last summer was artificial intelligence has been arrested and charged with making threats.

Ontario Councilor Corinna Traill was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of uttering threats, the Peterborough Police Service in Ontario said.

In September, former mayoral candidate Tom Dingwall wrote on his Facebook that in August Traill left him a voicemail, telling him not to run for mayor so a friend of hers could run unencumbered.

"Miss Traill made it clear that if I did not, she would come to my home, kill me, and sexually assault my wife, then sexually assault her again," he alleged.

He called for Traill to step down, adding, "To be clear, no elected official, paid to represent us, should utilize intimidation or threats to dissuade anyone from pursuing elected office or engaging in public service, especially to the benefit of their friend."

In her own statement posted to Facebook in September, Traill denied having sent the voicemail.

"I want to state clearly and unequivocally: I did not create this message," she wrote. "I have been advised that artificial intelligence technology was involved. Portions of the voicemail were my voice, but other parts were artificially generated."

She wrote at the time that her team was trying to figure out who created the message.

"For more than a decade I have worked to represent the best interests of our community, advocate for our residents, and ensure that local decision-making reflects the values and priorities of the people I serve," she added. "That dedication will not waver in light of these circumstances."

Traill has been released from jail on her own recognizance and is expected to next be in court in January, the police department said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Traill for comment.