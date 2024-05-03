Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Canadian police make arrests in killing of Sikh separatist that caused diplomatic spat with India

PM Justin Trudeau alleged 'credible allegations' of Indian involvement in the murder

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian police said Friday that have made three arrests in the slaying of a Sikh separatist leader last June in suburban Vancouver that become the center of a diplomatic spat with India.

INDIA PROTESTS AGAINST SEPARATIST SLOGANS AT CANADIAN EVENT FOLLOWING KILLING OF SIKH LEADER A YEAR AGO

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner David Teboul said three suspects have been arrested and charged in the slaying of 45-year-old Hardeep Singh Nijjar by masked gunmen in Surrey outside Vancouver.

Canadian flag

Assassination of Sikh separatist leader in Canada has sparked a diplomatic row. (iStock)

But he said police could not comment on nature of the evidence or the motive. "This matter is very much under active investigation," Teboul said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sparked a diplomatic feud with India when he said in September that there were "credible allegations" of Indian involvement in the slaying of Nijjar.

India angrily denied involvement.