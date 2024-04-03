Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Amid migrant surge, Canada's Trudeau says immigration there needs to be brought 'under control'

Trudeau has been a staunch immigration supporter, but is currently down big in polls to his conservative challenger

By Joe Schoffstall Fox News
Published
close
Texas attorney issues warning as future of immigration law remains unclear: Dont break in illegally Video

Texas attorney issues warning as future of immigration law remains unclear: Dont break in illegally

Kinney County, Texas attorney Brent Smith joined Americas Newsroom to discuss why he believes the case will eventually be decided by the Supreme Court as an appeals court hears arguments on the states immigration law. 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently warned that the stream of temporary immigrants entering their country must be brought "under control."

The liberal prime minister, who has been a staunch immigration supporter, said the rate of temporary immigrants crossing their border has come at a pace much faster than it can handle.

"Whether it's temporary foreign workers or whether it's international students in particular, that have grown at a rate far beyond what Canada has been able to absorb," Trudeau warned Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE

Trudeau at press conference on Montreal air industry

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal Party voted for the motion, which was passed in Canadian Parliament. (Andrej Ivanov/AFP via Getty Images)

Trudeau said temporary immigrants now make up 7.5% of the population, up from 2% in 2017, adding that they need to get the numbers "back under control."

"We want to get those numbers down," he said. "It's a responsible approach to immigration that continues on our permanent residents, as we have, but also hold the line a little more on the temporary immigration that has caused so much pressure in our communities."

Justin Trudeau in front of Canada, Ukraine flags in Kyiv

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Kyiv, Ukraine, June 10, 2023. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Trudeau's shift in tone comes after he's relied on immigrants to push economic growth and shorten labor gaps, Reuters previously reported.

The influx of immigrants into Canada since the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a dire crunch in several areas and has also led to increased rent prices and a strain on the health care system. 

"One of the reasons why we got here in the first place was that (provincial and federal) governments just didn't want to touch this issue out of a fear of looking xenophobic," Mike Moffatt, founding director of the Place Centre, told Reuters in February.

JEWS ‘UNDER SIEGE’ IN TRUDEAU'S CANADA AMID SOARING ANTISEMITISM

Justin Trudeau gesturing with left hand in closeup shot

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, on March 6, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

The publication said Canadian citizens supported immigration at a historically high level in 2020, which has since fallen to a three-decade low at the end of last year.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Trudeau's shift toward current public opinion on immigration also comes after his challenger, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, has taken a big lead in many opinion polls in the country.

Joe Schoffstall is a politics producer/reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Joe.Schoffstall@Fox.com and on Twitter: @joeschoffstall

More from Politics