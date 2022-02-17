Expand / Collapse search
Canada
Published

Canadian Freedom Convoy organizer arrested in Ottawa

Chris Barber, a senior convoy leader, was arrested on Thursday

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Police cracking down on Freedom Convoy truckers Video

Police cracking down on Freedom Convoy truckers

Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams details action against Canadian protesters from the police and banks on ‘Your World.’

One of the key organizers of the Canadian Freedom Convoy protest has been arrested in Ottawa.

Chris Barber's arrest was announced during debate in the Parliament of Canada on Thursday, CBC reported.

Barber, who is a senior convoy leader, is expected to face criminal charges, according to the CBC. He has previously said in a press release that politicians have declined to engage in "serious dialogue."

"We understand your frustration and genuinely wish there was another way for us to get our message across, but the responsibility for your inconvenience lies squarely on the shoulders of politicians who have [preferred] to vilify and call us names rather than engage in respectful, serious dialogue."

Trucks block a section of Metcalfe Street during a "Freedom Convoy" demonstration in downtown Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.  (David Kawai/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

This is a developing story.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.