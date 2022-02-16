Expand / Collapse search
Canada
Published

Ontario premier Doug Ford echoes Canadian truckers' complaints: 'Everyone's done with this'

'Let’s just start moving on, cautiously. The world’s done with it, let’s just move forward,' ford said

By Emma Colton | Fox News
Tucker: Trudeau has declared Canada a dictatorship Video

Tucker: Trudeau has declared Canada a dictatorship

‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ host says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s response to trucker protests is a ‘defining moment’ for history.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford appeared to echo arguments from the Freedom Convoy protestors demanding coronavirus restrictions be lifted, saying Canadians need to respect "democracy and freedoms and liberties." 

"There’s rebel rousers, and there are just hard-working people that just don’t believe in it, and that’s their choice," Ford said Tuesday of Canadians protesting the country’s vaccine mandates. "This is about democracy and freedoms and liberties. I hate as a government telling anyone what to do, we just have to get out of this and move forward and protect the jobs."

Ford and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore announced the end to capacity limits within most indoor establishments on Monday, and said Ontario’s vaccine passport system will end beginning March 1. Four other Canadian provinces - Alberta, Saskatchewan, Quebec and Prince Edward Island - said last week they were lifting some coronavirus restrictions. 

Doug Ford skips the Provincial Leaders debate hosted by the Black Community to campaign in Northern Ontario including this a rally attended by approximately 300 people at Cambrian College in Sudbury, on April 11, 2018.

Doug Ford skips the Provincial Leaders debate hosted by the Black Community to campaign in Northern Ontario including this a rally attended by approximately 300 people at Cambrian College in Sudbury, on April 11, 2018. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star)

The announcement comes after Ford declared a state of emergency on Friday in response to protests at the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Canada and Detroit, and Ottawa. Ontario is Canada's largest province by population. 

CANADIAN 'FREEDOM CONVOY': TD BANK FREEZES ACCOUNTS WITH $1.1M FOR TRUCKER PROTEST

Ford addressed the public on Tuesday and said the world needs to "just move forward" from such coronavirus restrictions. 

"Everyone's done with this, like, we are done with it," Ford said of capacity limits. "Let’s just start moving on, cautiously. The world’s done with it, let’s just move forward."

    Outside the Parliament of Canada (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

      (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

    Fox News has been available in Canada and fully distributed there since 1997. (Jeff McIntosh /The Canadian Press via AP) (Jeff McIntosh /The Canadian Press)

    A girl and her family walk through the line of truckers, handing out thank you notes (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

    A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators continue to block the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh /The Canadian Press via AP) (Jeff McIntosh /The Canadian Press)

    Protesters walk with bags past trucks parked on downtown streets on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. Thousands of protesters railing against vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions descended on the capital, deliberately blocking traffic around Parliament Hill. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

"We just have to be careful, make sure we wash our hands and move forward."

CANADIAN TRUCKER NOT ‘INTIMIDATED’ BY TRUDEAU’S ‘SCARE TACTICS’

On the topic of vaccines, Ford said that regardless of how many boosters a person receives, they can still be infected with COVID-19. 

"We also know that it doesn’t matter if you have one shot or 10 shots, you can still catch COVID-19," he said.

TRUDEAU'S DECLARATION 'BYPASSES THE DEMOCRATIC PROCESS': CIVIL LIBERTIES EXPERT

"You see the Prime Minister, he has triple shots and I know hundreds of people with three shots, who caught COVID-19, we just need to be careful, always make sure we wash our hands and move forward."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau received both jabs of the vaccine over the summer, as well as a booster shot on Jan. 4. He announced he tested positive for the coronavirus on Jan. 31. 

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (C) comments on the on going truckers mandate protest during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada on February 14, 2022. - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on February 14, 2022 invoked rarely-used emergency powers to bring an end to trucker-led protests against Covid health rules, after police arrested 11 people with a "cache of firearms" blocking a border crossing with the United States. (Photo by Dave Chan / AFP) (Photo by DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The trucking Freedom Convoy left from Vancouver for Ottawa at the end of January to protest the federal government’s vaccine mandates for cross-border truckers. The protests soon spread to other areas of the country with Canadians demanding an end to local and federal coronavirus mandates. 

Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act this week, which gives power to the Canadian government to prohibit public assembly, restrict travel and requires businesses such as tow companies to act on the government’s demands. The Canadian government also announced banks can freeze protestors’ bank accounts without the use of a court order. 

"This is Canada, it's supposed to be a free country," one 83 year-old-man named Joachim Machnic told Fox News this week. "We have the right to protest" and "now we're even being denied the place to protest."

Toronto-Dominion Bank has frozen two personal bank accounts, one of which included $1.1 million, to support the Freedom Convoy protestors.