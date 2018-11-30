Expand / Collapse search
Canadian farmer claims his huge cow is an inch bigger than viral star Knickers

Dozer, a Holstein steer who lives on Kismet Creek Farm in Manitoba, could be an inch bigger than Knickers (pictured with Raelle Schoenrock) (Kismet Creek Farm)

A Canadian farmer claims his super steer is an inch taller than the viral Australian cow which has been hogging the headlines.

Karl Schoenrock says his own Holstein steer Dozer is just over 6 feet, 5 inches tall, calling him a "gentle giant".

Australian cow, Knickers, became a viral star after a video emerged of him towering above other farm beasts.

The enormous 1.4-ton beast which has been saved from getting the chop at the abattoir, won social media fame.

“He’s just the friendliest animal,” Schoenrock said. “He’s not very intimidating at all, except for his size. If you stood next to him he’ll just lay down next to you.” (Kismet Creek Farm)

But Dozer's owners Karl and Raelle, who run Kismet Creek Farm in Manitoba, decided to see how their bovine measured up.

To their surprise, he had grown two inches taller than the last time they sized him up.

This article originally appeared in The Sun. For more from The Sun, click here.