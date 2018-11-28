Enormous cow that weighs more than a car is saved from the slaughterhouse

A giant cow which stands more than 6ft 4ins tall and weighs the same as a family car is so big it's been saved from the chop.

Knickers, a seven-year-old Holstein Friesian, is more than twice the size of the rest of the herd in Myalup, Western Australia.

The bovine behemoth stands head and shoulders above other farm beasts and weighs in at an incredible 1.4 tons (3,083lbs).

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE SUN

Owner Geoff Pearson told Perth Now that Knickers' size could even save its life, because Knickers is too big for the local abattoir.

Butchers say the giant would produce around 1,400 lbs of trimmed 'saleable' beef - enough for 450 cuts of steak and 815lb of mince.

Holstein-Friesians are a dairy breed and normally weigh in at about 1,500 pounds and stand about 4ft 8ins tall.

Even the breed's bulls only reach just 5ft 10ins and weigh 2,200lbs.

This story originally appeared in The Sun. For more from The Sun, click here.