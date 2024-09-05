Niagara Falls is a must-see destination in Canada, but be advised the rest of the country is, too

A trip to Canada is sure to be filled with unforgettable views and experiences unlike any other.

Every year, millions of people head to Canada to see Niagara Falls. In fact, over eight million visitors trek to the spot each year to take in its beauty, according to the Niagara Falls website.

Canada is a very large country, the second largest in the world behind Russia. Seeing several of Canada's popular tourist destinations all in one trip will be a long vacation, with travel days worked in. Instead, it's more practical to choose just a couple of destinations close to each other to focus your trip on.

SWEDEN TRAVEL GUIDE FOR AN EXCITING NORDIC VACATION

Below are a few places throughout the country that many tourists head to for a vacation.

Starting with Niagara Falls, which is made up of three different waterfalls: Horseshoe Falls, American Falls and Bridal Veil Falls.

There are several different ways you can explore Niagara Falls, including by boat or with a walking tour filled with incredible viewing points. You can even take a helicopter tour of the destination.

While you're visiting, there are plenty of great restaurants where you can also get great views of Niagara Falls while you enjoy a scrumptious meal, such as Table Rock House.

BECOME AN INTERNATIONAL TRAVELER ON A BUDGET BY VISITING THESE 13 AFFORDABLE DESTINATIONS AROUND THE WORLD

You can also book one of the many hotels near Niagara Falls that offer stunning views throughout your vacation.

Banff National Park is located in Alberta's Rocky Mountains.

While in Banff National Park, be prepared for lots of hiking and tons of picturesque views throughout the route.

If you enjoy skiing or snowboarding, there are three luxurious resorts located in Banff: Mt. Norquay, Sunshine Village and Lake Louise Ski Area.

Whether you're a beginner or an expert, you'll be able to find hills that suit your level of experience at Banff.

AIR TRAVEL MADE BETTER: 20 RULES OF AIRPLANE ETIQUETTE NO ONE EVER TELLS YOU (BUT SHOULD)

While at Banff National Park, you can take an eight-minute ride on the gondola to soar high above the trees.

Old Montreal is full of attractions for visitors.

While visiting, you can get great views from the observation wheel in Old Port and do plenty of shopping at the stores that line the streets. You can also take a ride on a zip line for an exciting adventure.

Many visitors stand in awe in the Notre-Dame Basilica. If you visit at night, you can purchase tickets to see the church illuminated in breathtaking lights. There's also a 25-minute light show put on.

In Old Montreal, you can also visit the history and archaeology museum Pointe-à-Callière and the Centaur Theatre to catch a show.

Toronto is a city often visited by tourists, especially since it's home to the CN Tower.

At the CN Tower, you can get incredible views of Niagara Falls and even into New York State from the top of the building, according to its website.

There are many different activities to partake of at CN Tower, so you can really cater your experience to the liking of you and your travel party.

There are plenty of lookout spots at different levels throughout the tower.

HOW TO STAY CONNECTED NO MATTER WHERE YOU TRAVEL IN THE WORLD

The lower observation level features a glass floor design. The main observation deck features glass walls throughout, so you can take incredible pictures from different spots along the level.

If you're feeling extra-adventurous, you can participate in the Edgewalk. While 116 stories up, with a harness keeping you secure, you can walk along the edge of the main pod of the tower. If heights make you uneasy, staying inside the tower may be the better option for you.

The top of the tower is where you can get the best views, where you'll be able to see about 100 miles out, according to the CN Tower website.

There's also dining in the tower at 360 Restaurant. Of course, the restaurant offers spectacular views, and different ones throughout your meal, as it completes a rotation every 72 minutes.

If you love the city, visit downtown Vancouver on your trip.

You can simply walk through the city or take a bike if you prefer. There are plenty of places to stop for a quick snack or a sit-down meal throughout the city.

Downtown Vancouver is full of places to shop, as well as art galleries and museums to explore.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If you want some serenity away from the city, check out Stanley Park, which is full of beautiful greenery, mountainous views and lots of wildlife.