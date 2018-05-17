Canada man who sent letter bombs guilty of attempted murder

A judge has found a Canadian man guilty of attempting to murder his former wife and two lawyers by sending them letter bombs.

Guido Amsel of Winnipeg, Manitoba, was arrested after three explosive packages were found in July 2015.

Lawyer Maria Mitousis lost her right hand when one of the bombs went off in her office. She had represented Amsel's ex-wife, Iris, in a financial dispute,

Judge Tracey Lord said Thursday she is satisfied that DNA evidence found at the crime scenes belonged to Amsel and that he was the one who sent the explosives.

She says she also believes he planted a device that went off outside Iris Amsel's home in 2013.

The judge says Amsel wanted to punish them for their role in a lawsuit.