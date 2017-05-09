Cambodian UN peacekeeper killed in Central African Republic

FILE - In this April 7, 2015, file photo, A Cambodian soldier who leads a troop takes the oath of the United Nations mission in Mali and South Sudan in Africa during a send-off ceremony for the Cambodian military personnel at the Royal Cambodian Air Force in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Attackers in Central African Republic, the western neighbor nation of South Sudan, ambushed a convoy of U.N. peacekeepers, killing one Cambodian soldier and wounding another, Cambodia's prime minister said Tuesday, May 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith, File) (The Associated Press)
FILE - In this April 7, 2015, file photo, Cambodian Buddhist monks, center, sprinkle holy water onto soldiers during a send-off ceremony inside the Royal Cambodian Air Force in Phnom Penh, Cambodia for military personnel to participate in the United Nations mission in Mali and South Sudan in Africa. Attackers in Central African Republic, the western neighbor nation of South Sudan, ambushed a convoy of U.N. peacekeepers, killing one Cambodian soldier and wounding another, Cambodia's prime minister said Tuesday, May 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith, File) (The Associated Press)
FILE - In this April 7, 2015, file photo, Cambodian Buddhist monks, center, sprinkle holy water onto soldiers during a send-off ceremony inside the Royal Cambodian Air Force in Phnom Penh, Cambodia for military personnel to participate in the United Nations mission in Mali and South Sudan in Africa. Attackers in Central African Republic, the western neighbor nation of South Sudan, ambushed a convoy of U.N. peacekeepers, killing one Cambodian soldier and wounding another, Cambodia's prime minister said Tuesday, May 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith, File) (The Associated Press)
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Cambodia's prime minister says a Cambodian soldier attached to the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Central African Republic has been killed in an ambush.
Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday that another Cambodian peacekeeper was also wounded and three more are missing after their convoy was attacked on Monday.
It was not immediately clear who was responsible.
Central African Republic has been embroiled in chaos since 2013, when Muslim rebels overthrew the nation's Christian president.
The United Nations began a peacekeeping mission in the country in 2014 and now has more than 12,000 troops there.