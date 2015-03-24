Cambodian police detain 3 men after journalist investigating illegal logging is killed

Cambodian police have detained three men believed to be linked to the shooting death of a local journalist who was investigating illegal logging in the country's east.

Sok Sovann, who heads the Khmer Journalists for Democracy Association, says 49-year-old Taing Try was shot in the forehead and died instantly on Sunday at a remote forestry site in Kratie province.

Sovann says Taing Try was reporting on illegal timber trading at the time.

Kratie's deputy police chief, Oum Phy, said Monday that police arrested three men hours after the shooting.

According to Oum Phy, one of those arrested was a timber trader who confessed to the killing, saying he got into an argument with the journalist.