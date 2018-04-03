Bus traveling from Houston crashes in Mexico, leaving 1 dead, multiple others injured, reports say

A bus originating from Texas crashed in Mexico, leaving one person dead and 15 others injured, authorities said Tuesday.

The vehicle, operated by the Pegasso bus line, departed from Houston and crashed along a highway, according to federal police in the northern Mexico border state of Nuevo Leon.

About 40 people were on the bus when the incident occurred, Fox 26 reported, citing authorities. The vehicle reportedly departed Houston on Monday evening and was going to the city of Monterrey.

A photo shared by federal police on Twitter showed the bus resting on its side in a ditch, laying partly off the road.

The identity of the deceased person or the condition of those who were injured has not yet been released. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.