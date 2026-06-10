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United Kingdom

Britain introduces sweeping new powers to target foreign state-linked groups including Iran's IRGC

Legislation could take effect as soon as next month, with officials expected to make a limited number of designations

Brittany Miller By Brittany Miller Fox News
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Britain is moving to give authorities sweeping new powers to target foreign state-linked groups as officials warn of growing threats tied to Iran and other hostile governments.

The National Security (State Threats) Bill introduced Tuesday would give the UK government new powers to crack down on foreign state-linked organizations involved in activities such as assassination plots, surveillance and sabotage. The legislation could potentially be used against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRCG), though officials have not indicated whether the group would be among the first organizations designated.

The proposal comes as British intelligence officials warn of increasing Iran-backed activity inside the UK. Last year, MI5 Director General Ken McCallum said the security service had tracked more than 20 potentially lethal Iran-backed plots and recorded a 35% increase in state-threat investigations.

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(left to right) Attorney General Lord Richard Hermer, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood meet with security and justice officials at 10 Downing Street on April 30, 2026. The UK government this week introduced legislation that could be used against foreign state-linked groups, including potentially Iran's IRGC. (Dan Kitwood/PA Images via Getty Images)

Under the legislation, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood would have the authority to designate groups responsible for what the government calls "foreign power threat activity." Supporting designated organizations or accepting money from them could carry prison sentences of up to 14 years.

British authorities have also investigated possible Iranian links to several recent incidents, including arson attacks targeting Jewish sites. The UK has separately secured convictions against individuals accused of spying for or acting on behalf of Russian and Chinese entities.

The bill would create a new framework for tackling threats posed by foreign governments and their proxies, an area critics say Britain's existing counterterrorism laws were not designed to address.

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Soleimani Qassem the IRGC leader

Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force, attends a meeting in Tehran in this file photo. Britain this week introduced legislation that could be used to designate foreign state-linked groups, including potentially Iran's IRGC. (Press office of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei/Getty Images)

Labour MP Luke Akehurst, one of Parliament's leading advocates for action against the IRGC, said the organization presents a unique challenge because it operates as part of the Iranian state.

"As well as brutally repressing freedoms within Iran, the IRGC poses a dangerous threat here in the UK, which our existing terrorism proscription regime was ill-equipped to deal with as it is a state actor," Akehurst told The Jerusalem Post.

The Thames House headquarters of MI5 in London, UK

The Thames House headquarters of MI5 in London on Nov. 18, 2025. Britain's domestic security service has warned of growing state-backed threats, including more than 20 Iran-backed plots uncovered in the UK, as lawmakers consider new legislation targeting foreign state-linked groups. (Betty Laura Zapata/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

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Supporters of the legislation argue it would close gaps in Britain's ability to target hostile state-backed actors without relying solely on terrorism laws.

If approved, the legislation could take effect as soon as next month, with officials expected to make a limited number of designations during the law's first year.

Brittany Miller is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital. Tips can be sent to brittany.miller@fox.com and @BrittMillerFox on X.

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