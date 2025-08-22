Emergency crews respond to tour bus rollover with dozens of patients in New York

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Emergency crews are treating dozens of patients after a tour bus crashed and rolled over on the highway Friday afternoon in Genesee County, New York.

The Town of Pembroke told Fox News Digital firefighters reported up to 52 patients at mile marker 4039.

Officials said some passengers were ejected from the vehicle and others were trapped.

Four Mercy Flight helicopters have been called to the scene, according to town officials.

It is unclear if there are any fatalities.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.

New York State Police confirmed all lanes are closed.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office declined inquiries from Fox News Digital.

The Genesee County manager and Genesee County fire department could not immediately be reached.

This is a developing story and will be updated.