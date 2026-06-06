Spearfisherman killed by suspected 15-foot shark after third fatal attack in less than a month

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A fisherman was killed late Saturday morning after an attack by a suspected nearly 15-foot shark off the coast of Western Australia.

The unidentified 35-year-old was spearfishing near Michaelmas Island, a protected sand cay on the Great Barrier Reef not far from the city of Albany.

The island is around 240 miles south of Perth, the state’s capital.

His was the third fatal shark attack in the country in less than a month.

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The man was brought by boat to shore, but paramedics weren’t able to revive him.

On May 24, 39-year-old Michael Jensz was killed after suffering head injuries while spearfishing along the Great Barrier Reef off the country’s northeast coast.

A bull shark is suspected in his death.

On May 16, 38-year-old Steve Mattabonni was killed by a white shark at Rottnest Island, a popular resort in Western Australia. He was also spearfishing.

In January, a 12-year-old also died a week after he was attacked by a shark in Sydney Harbor.

Australia usually averages around three shark deaths per year.

"We do see an increase in larger sharks this time of the year, particularly chasing the sardine and the salmon along the coast, which is quite normal," commercial fisherman Gregory Sharp told the Australian Broadcasting Company Saturday.

He added that sharks also tend to attack in areas "where there's a lot of seals, and the island area in King George Sound is renowned for seals."

Michaelmas Island is located in King George Sound.

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Western Australia Premier Roger Cook said in a Facebook post Saturday that he was deeply saddened to hear of this morning's fatal shark attack in Albany.

This is a tragedy and my thoughts are with the victim's family and friends, as well as the first responders."