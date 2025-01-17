Expand / Collapse search
New York City

WATCH: City bus comes within inches of disaster on elevated overpass during rush hour

NYC authorities said that the MTA bus driver lost control and collided into a stone overpass

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
NYC MTA bus hangs precariously off overpass following collision Video

NYC MTA bus hangs precariously off overpass following collision

An MTA bus crashed into a guardrail and went partially over the edge of an overpass in the Bronx in New York City on Friday, Jan. 17. (FNTV)

Video captured a New York City bus teetering on the edge of an overpass after a bus driver lost control and skidded into a wall, according to officials.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the Fire Department of New York confirmed to Fox News Digital the driver missed a turn at 8:40 a.m. Friday and careened into a stone wall. 

Video footage captured the passenger bus dangling over a roadway on the Henry Hudson Parkway and Kappock Street in the Bronx. The bus, identified as a BXM1 bus, runs to and from Manhattan.

No passengers were riding the bus and the driver was not injured, officials said. Firefighters were able to help the bus driver without injury.

    An MTA bus teetered on the edge of an elevated road in the Bronx Friday morning, video showed. (FNTV)

    A large MTA bus was seen dangling from a stone overpass in the Bronx in New York City on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (FNTV)

MTA Bus

Authorities said that the MTA bus driver lost control and collided into a stone overpass. (FNTV)

Video captured fire department officials responding to the scene, where the bus had knocked down stone rubble from the overpass to the street below. 

Firefighters used a heavy-duty cable and hooked it on the bus to pull it back from the steep fall, video showed.

Fire officials respond to bus collision

Firefighters used a heavy-duty cable to pull the MTA bus back to safety. (FNTV)

Authorities said the cause of the crash was still being investigated and the Department of Transportation will investigate the incident. 

