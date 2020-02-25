Burglars stop to feed llama while ransacking Welsh farm

For Larry the llama, this was no ordinary day at the petting zoo.

Two burglars were spotted feeding carrots to a llama after breaking into a farm in Wales on Friday, the BBC reports.

"They caused a lot of damage where they broke in and were here for 40 minutes -- so they had a good look around," Raglan Farm Park owner Gareth Williams told the station. "Security has been tightened to avoid repeat visits."

Raglan Farm is a family-run park with a petting zoo and play area, according to its website.

Surveillance footage showed the burglars carrying bolt cutters and feeding Larry the llama in his enclosure.

Williams told the BBC that the pair entered the farm in the early morning hours and left with power tools.

As of Tuesday, the suspects have not been identified or arrested.