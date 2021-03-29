British teen pleads guilty in daughter's death after multi-city birthday party

A teen mom in the United Kingdom pleaded guilty to manslaughter after she left her 20-month-old baby to die alone in December 2019 while she spent six days celebrating her 18th birthday with parties across the country, according to reports.

Verphy Kudi, of Brighton, traveled as far as 150 miles away from her daughter Asiah, with stops in London, Coventry and Solihull. She will be sentenced in May,

LIVE UPDATES: DEREK CHAUVIN TRIAL BEGINS TODAY

An autopsy showed the baby girl died of starvation, dehydration and the flu, according to a report.

The teen mom, who aspired to be a model, returned home to her daughter, and made a Twitter post about trying to sell three tickets to a rap concert that day.

Her family were left "heartbroken and shattered."

Her father Muba Kudi, 59, said after the plea: "My heart is so broken. My daughter was missing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kudi’s sister, in an October YouTube video, denied knowledge of the crime beforehand.

"Nobody in my family knew about that headline," the sister said, referencing local reports. "I pray my niece gets the justice she deserves."