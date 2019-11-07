British police identify 39 Vietnamese migrants found dead inside refrigerated truck last month

Police in Britain announced Thursday that the bodies of all 39 people found dead inside a refrigerated truck in Essex last month have been identified as being from Vietnam.

The disclosure was made after all the families of the victims were notified, according to Sky News.

"It is only right that we provide an opportunity for family members to take in the news confirming the death of their loved ones before releasing any further information,” Coronor Caroline Beasley-Murray said. “Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of those whose tragic journey ended on our shores."