British lawmaker calls for allowing citizens to change their gender after death

MP Charlotte Nichols referenced case of transgender influencer Brianna Ghey, who was murdered last year

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
A U.K. lawmaker is pushing legislation that would allow transgender people to have their legally recognized gender changed to match their gender identity after their death.

Labor Party MP Charlotte Nichols called for Britain's Gender Recognition Act of 2004 to be amended to allow the posthumous changes to gender in late January.

"My question follows on from a recent petition supported by many of my constituents, regarding amending the Gender Recognition Act," Nichols told The Telegraph in an interview.

"The genesis of the petition was the murder of my constituent Brianna Ghey, whose life was brutally cut short before she was old enough to have formal legal recognition of who she was and how she will be remembered by her family, friends and our community," she added.

UK Parliament Migration

A U.K. lawmaker is pushing legislation that would allow transgender people to have their gender changed to match their gender identity after their death. (UK Parliament via AP)

"At that time, the Government said they did not believe any reforms were necessary, but it is something I continue to have raised with me by my constituents and will continue to raise with the Government accordingly so that this can be an option available to bereaved families should they so wish," she said.

Ghey was stabbed with a hunting knife 28 times in the head, neck, chest and back in broad daylight after being lured to a park in the town of Warrington on Feb. 11, 2023. Police do not believe the incident was a hate crime, however.

The culprits, Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, committed the crime for "enjoyment" and a "thirst for killing," police said.

Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe

This combination photo issued by Cheshire Constabulary on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, shows Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe. The pair was convicted for the murder of Brianna Ghey, a transgender social media influencer. (Cheshire Constabulary via AP)

The defendants denied killing Brianna and blamed each other for the fatal stabbing. It is not known which one or if both wielded the knife. Neither had been in trouble with police before. The two were found guilty by a jury last month following a four-week trial.

The trial heard that the defendants were intelligent and had a fascination with violence, torture and serial killers. 

Brianna Ghey

Brianna Ghey, a transgender TikTok personality, was found dead in a park in the U.K. on Feb. 11, 2023. (Cheshire Police)

The pair had planned the attack for weeks, detailed in a handwritten plan and phone messages found by detectives. They also had discussed killing others, which prompted police early in the investigation to rule out transphobia as a motive behind the murder.

