British girl Madeleine McCann still missing after 15 years

The parents of Madeleine McCann, a British toddler who disappeared during a family trip to Portugal, are marking 15 years since she was last seen on May 3, 2007.

"It feels no harder than any other but no easier either. It’s a very long time," said Kate and Gerry McCann in a statement.

The McCanns, currently both doctors residing in England, thanked British, Portuguese and German law enforcement for their efforts in the ongoing investigation. Madeleine's parents stated they remain hopeful that answers will be brought to light soon.

Madeleine and her family were spending a family holiday in Portugal's Algarve region when she vanished. Her parents had gone out for dinner one night at a nearby restaurant, leaving Madeleine with her 2-year-old twin brother and sister in the same bedroom at the family's vacation apartment.

Late last month, Portuguese police formally accused a German man in connection with Madeleine's disappearance. Law enforcement has not released any identifying information on the suspect, and he has not yet been charged with a crime.

German police announced they were investigating German citizen Christian Brueckner, 45, as a main suspect in the case in 2020. Brueckner denies any connection with the child's disappearance. He was declared an official suspect last month, according to BBC.

"Regardless of outcome, Madeleine will always be our daughter and a truly horrific crime has been committed," the McCanns said in their statement.

The toddler's disappearance sparked global interest, with claims spreading of her sighting across the globe. Several books and television documentaries were released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.