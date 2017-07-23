British girl fined for opening lemonade stand receives dozens of job offers

A British girl who was fined nearly $200 for opening a lemonade stand outside a festival in London received dozens of job offers after her story gained international attention, her family said.

The 5-year-old girl "burst into tears" when she was fined $195 for setting up a lemonade stand outside the Lovebox Festival in East London, Andre Spicer, a professor at City University London, told The Telegraph on Thursday.

"My daughter stood proudly in front of the table. 'Who wants lemonade,' she called out. Within a minute, she had her first customer," Spicer wrote in an article.

Spicer said four local council enforcement officers approached his daughter's stand and read a "lengthy legal statement" saying the girl was being fined for not having the proper trading permit. He claimed the officer said the fine would be reduced if "it's paid quickly."

"After five minutes, the officers' jobs were done and they went on their way. We packed up and made the short walk home. My daughter sobbed all the way," he recalled.

Since telling his daughter's story, the family has received support from people worldwide and job offers -- including London's famed Borough Market.

"Dozens of festivals, markets and businesses have offered us an opportunity to set up a lemonade stand," Spicer wrote in a tweet on Saturday. "We hope they will extend this invitation to others who'd love to make a stand."

In response, Borough Market tweeted to the father: "In all seriousness, would your daughter like to sell some lemonade at Borough Market? We'd love to make that happen for her."

Tower Hamlets Council, who issued the ticket, apologized for the incident and has since revoked the fine, according to the BBC.

"We are very sorry that this has happened. We expect our enforcement officers to show common sense and to use their powers sensibly," a council spokesman said.