British girl left in tears after being fined for selling lemonade

A British man and his young daughter were fined nearly $200 for selling lemonade outside a festival in London -- but local officials quickly quashed the fee after a public backlash.

Enforcement officers "clearly" failed to show common sense - council reacts to girl's £150 fine for selling lemonade https://t.co/cFy2H1KkAz — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 21, 2017

Andre Spicer said his 5-year-old daughter was left in tears after local council officers fined her $195 for selling lemonade without a license near their London home.

The girl was selling the homemade lemonade to fans attending the Lovebox festival when she was ticketed.

Spicer wrote an article about the experience for the Daily Telegraph that gathered hundreds of comments and shares online.

Local officials said Friday the fine will be cancelled immediately.

A council statement said: "We are very sorry that this has happened. We expect our enforcement officers to show common sense, and to use their powers sensibly. This clearly did not happen."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.