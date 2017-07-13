Michigan girl raises funds for veterans using lemonade stand

Samantha Stricker, an 11-year-old from Saginaw Township, in Michigan, is running a lemonade stand in her town for the third year in a row to raise money for veterans.

Samantha’s mother, Kelly, told WSGW radio that even though she helped her daughter make the lemonade and the stand, the event was all Samantha’s idea.

CALIFORNIA BOY PLACES THOUSANDS OF FLAGS ON VETERANS' HEADSTONES

Related Image Expand / Collapse

During her first two years running the lemonade stand, Samantha raised $250 for veterans. But this year, she’s upped her expectations, and set a goal of $500.

The proceeds from Samantha’s lemonade stand will be used to buy blankets and care products for patients at the Aleda E. Lutz Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Saginaw, WSGW reported.

Her lemonade stand, planted in front of American Legion Post 439 in Saginaw, is open for business until 5 p.m. on July 15.