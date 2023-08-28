Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

United Kingdom

Britain’s quirky World Bog Snorkeling Championships kicks off with flippers, snorkeling gear, and a giant toad

The last world record-holder of the UK race swam through 2 lengths of 60-yard slime in 1 minute, 18 seconds

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Intrepid athletes donned snorkels and slithered through slime on Sunday during one of Britain’s quirkiest sporting events: the World Bog Snorkeling Championships.

The annual competition in the tiny town of Llanwrtyd Wells, Wales, sees competitors race to complete two lengths of a 60-yard water-filled trench cut through a peat bog. They can use flippers on their feet, but conventional swimming strokes are banned.

JETS' AARON RODGERS FINDS GARRETT WILSON FOR FIRST PRESEASON TOUCHDOWN

Competitor in bog snorkeling

Competitors take part in a World Bog Snorkeling in Llanwrtyd Wells, Wales, on Aug 27, 2023.  (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some contestants accessorized their snorkels, masks and flippers with more flamboyant touches -- one carried a giant plastic toad on their head, another had a bathing cap adorned with flowers. Spectators also got in on the fun, with two wearing pink cardboard boxes proclaiming them to be limited edition bog-snorkeling Barbie and Ken.

Competitors at the 35th annual contest were hoping to beat the time of current world record-holder Neil Rutter, who won in 1 minute, 18 seconds in 2018.