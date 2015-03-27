Britain's Queen Elizabeth II turns 84

LONDON (AP) — Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 84th birthday with a quiet day at Windsor Castle with her husband, Prince Philip.

The queen marks her birthday twice a year: privately on the actual birthday, which is Wednesday, and officially with the "Trooping the Color" ceremony that is traditionally held in June, when the weather is better.

Her Buckingham Palace office says the queen has no official engagements on Wednesday but will be dealing with official paperwork — as she does every day except Christmas and Easter.

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery will fire a 41-gun salute at noon (1100 GMT) in London's Hyde Park to mark the birthday. An hour later, a second salute will be fired from the Tower of London.