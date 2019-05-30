Expand / Collapse search
Brazilians rally against education budget cuts

Associated Press
    Demonstrators shout slogans against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro during a nation-wide education strike, in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, May 30, 2019. Thousands of Brazilians have taken to the streets to protest the Bolsonaro's government education cuts. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

    A student jumps over a burning effigy of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro during a nation-wide education strike, in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, May 30, 2019. Thousands of Brazilians have taken to the streets to protest the Bolsonaro government education cuts. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

RIO DE JANEIRO – Thousands of Brazilians have taken to the streets to protest a decision by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro to slash education funds.

Students and teachers marched Thursday in the cities of Brasilia, Salvador, Recife and Teresina and were planning additional rallies in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo later.

Education Minister Abraham Weintraub said in a video posted on Twitter that the government received complaints that some professors had pressured students to participate in demonstrations.

He said that's "illegal, it can't happen. The school environment can't be harmed by an ideological war that affects students' learning," he said.

University officials have said cuts would likely affect scholarships, utility services and maintenance.