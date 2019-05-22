Expand / Collapse search
Brazil: Man who killed 3 at Baptist church was 'incoherent'

Associated Press
    In this photo released by Agora News, residents stand at the entrance of a Baptist church where a man killed three people after he knifed his girlfriend in her home, in Paracatu, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. The gunman was then shot and wounded by military police at the church. Authorities did not provide a motive for the attack, but said the wounded man had been expelled by the church for "problems of behavior." (Marco Aurelio Costa/Agora News via AP)

    In this photo released by Agora News, a man stands near blood stains at the entrance of a Baptist church where a man killed three people after he knifed his girlfriend in her home, in Paracatu, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. The gunman was then shot and wounded by military police at the church. Authorities did not provide a motive for the attack, but said the wounded man had been expelled by the church for "problems of behavior." (Marco Aurelio Costa/Agora News via AP)

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazilian authorities say a man was disoriented and speaking "incoherent phrases" when he shot three people to death at a Baptist church, before being seriously wounded by military police. He allegedly arrived at the church Tuesday after killing his ex-girlfriend with a knife.

Police said Rudson Aragao Guimaraes was in stable condition Wednesday but had not regained consciousness following Tuesday's attack at the Shalom church in Paracatu.

Police reported that survivors quoted Guimaraes as saying "he'd come back from Hell to complete a mission" before he opened fire with a pistol.