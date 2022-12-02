Expand / Collapse search
Brawl breaks out in Senegal parliament after male lawmaker slaps female colleague

By Greg Norman | Fox News
A brawl in Senegal's parliament was caught on video after a female lawmaker was slapped. (Credit: Reuters)

A wild brawl was caught on video in Senegal’s parliament this week after a male opposition lawmaker slapped a female colleague of the ruling party, reports say. 

The confrontation between Massata Samb and Amy Ndiaye Gniby of the Benno Bokk Yakaar coalition erupted during a budget presentation.  

Samb was addressing the chamber about recent comments Gniby had made in which she had criticized a spiritual leader’s opposition to the idea of President Macky Sall seeking a third term, according to Reuters.  

"Mister president, a deputy has stood in front of this tribune to insult someone’s marabout [spiritual leader]," Samb was quoted by Reuters as saying. 

Massata Samb, according to Reuters, is seen slapping Amy Ndiaye Gniby of the Benno Bokk Yakaar coalition.

Massata Samb, according to Reuters, is seen slapping Amy Ndiaye Gniby of the Benno Bokk Yakaar coalition. (Reuters)

But after Gniby reportedly scoffed at Samb and indicated she didn’t care, he walked over and was seen on video swinging at her. 

Gniby is seen being kicked by another male individual as she hurls a chair at Samb.

Gniby is seen being kicked by another male individual as she hurls a chair at Samb. (Reuters)

As lawmakers tried to separate the two, Gniby is seen hurling a chair at Samb and being kicked by another male individual in the chest. 

Lawmakers were eventually separated after the fight.

Lawmakers were eventually separated after the fight. (Reuters)

More lawmakers then entered the fray, with one picking up the chair and shouting at Samb. 

The two sides eventually were separated.  

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.