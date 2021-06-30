Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Asia
Published

Boy, 7, slammed nearly 30 times during judo class has died, report says

The boy suffered a brain hemorrhage

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A boy, 7, who was allegedly body-slammed 27 times—by both his judo classmates and coach—was removed from life support in Taiwan, a report Tuesday said.

The BBC, citing the Taipei Times, reported that the coach has been charged with assault and using a minor to commit a crime. 

The boy was not identified in the report but he suffered a brain hemorrhage, slipped into a coma and was on life support for 70 days. The news site reported that the boy’s uncle filmed the incident that reportedly showed the boy being thrown by older classmates acting on orders from the coach. The coach even allegedly took a turn, the report said.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The report identified the coach by his surname, Ho, and said he has since been released on bail.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.