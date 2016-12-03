Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 3, 2016

Border Patrol arrests two men allegedly attempting to smuggle $3M into MX from CA

By | Fox News
This Aug. 26, 2016 photo provided by the U.S. Border Patrol shows some of more than $3 million in cash that two men were trying to smuggle into Mexico from California. The agency says its agents tracked and stopped a Kia Forte in Escondido, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 23, and found nearly $34,000 stashed in the car's center console. Another car, a Volkswagen Passat, sped away, and when found a short time later had more than $3 million, shown here, packed in boxes in the trunk. (U.S. Border Patrol via AP)

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (AP) – The Border Patrol says it has arrested two men they believe tried to smuggle $3 million in cash into Mexico from California.

The agency says its agents tracked and stopped a Kia Forte in Escondido on Tuesday and found nearly $34,000 stashed in the car's center console.

Authorities say another car sped off as the first vehicle was stopped but it was later found abandoned nearby. That car, a Volkswagen Passat, had more than $3 million packed in boxes in the trunk.

The driver was found hiding in some brush.

Both men — one a U.S. citizen and the other from Mexico — were arrested on suspicion of currency smuggling.

