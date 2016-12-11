Border Beat: Phoenix Drug Bust, Troops & Cross-Border Love

DEA makes drug bust linked to Mexican cartels in Phoenix

The Drug Enforcement Administration and several other agencies in the Phoenix area uncovered over 200 pounds of drugs linked to the Sinaloa Drug Cartel. In “Operation Smoke Glass,” over $300,000 was seized and 12 arrests were made last week.

“DEA and our partners are committed to hitting traffickers who violate America’s borders,” said DEA Acting Special Agent in Charge Doug Coleman. “In Arizona and across the Southwest Border communities, DEA is determined to find them, shut down their operations, and put them where they belong—behind bars.”

Many backpackers transported the drugs across the Mexico/Arizona border. The drugs were stored in many homes in Phoenix, all of which were searched by warrant.

The Department of Defense’s Joint Task Force North, which provides military support for federal law enforcement agencies, recently deployed 500 troops apart of “Operation Nimbus” to assist Border Patrol agents monitor both on the ground and in the air in southern New Mexico and southern Arizona.

“By detecting border incursions and providing intelligence to Border Patrol agents, JTF-North will enhance the Border Patrol’s ability to counter threats along the border,” according to a statement from the Joint Task Force North, which is based out of Fort Bliss, Texas.

The troops operate only in a support capacity, not as law enforcement officers.

Arizona Governor Jan Brewer (R) delivered the keynote speech Border Security Conference and Expo in Phoenix last week. She gave criticism of leaders in Washington, DC for not putting more effort making the US/Mexico border safer.

“Of course there are those in Washington who will tell you from 3,000 miles away that the border is more secure than ever,” said Brewer.

She reminded the audience of Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry, who was killed by a border gang who obtained weapons from Operation Fast and Furious.

“For years, Washington has stood idly by, letting our southern border grow more porous and more dangerous,” added Brewer. For years, they’ve tolerated a situation that everyday encourages the wanton violation of our neighborhoods’ integrity and safety.”

The US/Mexico border hasn’t ended the romance between Agustin and Ana Portillo. The Portillo’s have been married for more than 20 years. They met in 1988 in Los Angeles at a birthday party. However for the last two years Agustin, who is Mexican, has been living in Tijuana. Ana is El Salvadorian and is a U.S. citizen. She was granted a permanent visa in 2001. However Agustin had been living in the U.S. as an undocumented immigrant.

Many assume that being married to a U.S. citizen automatically grants a spouse citizenship, but that it not the case.

During Agustin’s way back to California after a trip to Mexico, he attempted to cross into the U.S. and was denied to cross by a Border Patrol agent. He hasn’t attempted to cross again.

Ana lives in Los Angeles in a small apartment with her son and his family. She makes the 300-mile drive to visit Agustin every two weeks. They don’t let strict immigration laws and a border fence destroy their everlasting love.

