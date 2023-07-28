Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Canada
Published

Body found near Canada/US border linked to migrant death investigation

Body identified as 30-year-old local resident Casey Oakes

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A body found this month in the St. Lawrence River belonged to a man connected to an investigation into the deaths of eight migrants, Canadian authorities said Friday.

Akwesasne police said the coroner’s office identified the dead man as Casey Oakes, 30, a local resident who had been missing since March.

THIRD MAN SENTENCED FOR ATTEMPTING TO SMUGGLE MIGRANTS INTO NORTH DAKOTA FROM CANADA

His boat was found near the bodies of eight migrants who died while trying to cross illegally into the United States through Akwesasne Mohawk Territory, which straddles provincial and international boundaries and includes parts of Quebec, Ontario and New York state.

Boat searching area around St. Lawrence River

A boat searches around an area where six bodies of Romanian and Indian migrants were pulled from the St. Lawrence River, Akwesasne, Quebec, Canada, Friday, March 31, 2023. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP, file)

The bodies of the migrants were pulled from the St. Lawrence River in Akwesasne, about 80 miles southwest of Montreal, on March 30 and 31.

2 MORE CANADIAN MIGRANTS FOUND DEAD AT BORDER, DEATH TOLL RISES TO 8

Authorities said they were members of two families, one from India and the other from Romania.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Akwesasne Mohawk Territory is known for being a transit point for the trafficking of contraband and the smuggling of people because of its location.