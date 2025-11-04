Expand / Collapse search
Body of final US hostage Itay Chen, held by Hamas terrorists, brought home after 2 years in captivity

Itay Chen was killed fighting Hamas on Oct 7, 2023, near Kibbutz Nir Oz

Efrat Lachter By Efrat Lachter Fox News
The body of the last U.S. citizen held by Hamas, Staff Sergeant Itay Chen, a 19-year-old dual U.S.–Israeli citizen, has been returned from Gaza for burial, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed Monday. Seven more hostages’ bodies remain in Gaza.

"Following the completion of the identification process by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, in cooperation with the Israel Police and the Military Rabbinate, IDF representatives informed the family that Itay had been returned for burial," the military said.

Chen served as a combat soldier in the 77th Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade. He was killed on the morning of Oct. 7, 2023, while fighting near Kibbutz Nir Oz—one of the hardest-hit communities in Hamas’ brutal attack. 

Around 500 Hamas terrorists stormed the kibbutz, killing 47 people and taking 76 hostages out of the 251 abducted across Israel that day. Chen’s tank was struck during the battle, and his body was taken into Gaza. His death was officially confirmed on March 10, 2024.

BODY OF ISRAELI HOSTAGE WHO WAS HELD FOR NEARLY 700 DAYS IN GAZA IS RECOVERED

Italy seen smiling while wearing an IDF uniform

Ruby Chen's son, IDF Sergeant Itay Chen was serving along the Gaza border when he was taken hostage by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7.  (IDF)

Itay was the middle of three brothers. He grew up in Netanya, a city in central Israel, studied in an advanced academic program, and was known for his warmth, humor, and dedication. He loved basketball, hiking, and rock climbing and before joining the army worked as a camp counselor. 

Even after sustaining an injury at camp, he insisted on finishing the summer to set an example for the kids he led. Later he enlisted as an armored-corps soldier, driven by a deep sense of duty to protect others. He leaves behind his parents, Ruby and Hagit, and his brothers Roi and Alon.

Over the past two years, his parents led an unrelenting campaign to bring their son home. They met with senior officials in Israel and Washington, including President Donald Trump, advocating for the return of all hostages and the remains of the fallen.

Ruby Chen addresses the U.N. Security Council in New York.

Ruby Chen addressed the U.N. Security Council, calling for more action to bring the hostages home from Gaza. Ruby's son Itay is still being held in Gaza by Hamas terrorists. (Bianca Otero)

"The Government of Israel shares in the deep sorrow of the Chen family and all the families of the fallen hostages," the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. "We will not compromise and will spare no effort until every hostage is brought home. May his memory be blessed."

Itay Chen

Itay Chen, 19-year-old U.S.-Israeli citizen, was on active duty in a tank unit on Oct. 7, 2023.   (Hostage Family Forum)

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said, "The return of Itay brings a measure of relief to a family that lived in agonizing uncertainty for more than two years. We will not rest until the last hostage is returned."

Chen’s funeral will take place this week with full military honors.

Efrat Lachter is an investigative reporter and war correspondent. Her work has taken her to 40 countries, including Ukraine, Russia, Iraq, Syria, Sudan and Afghanistan. She is a recipient of the 2024 Knight-Wallace Fellowship for Journalism. Lachter can be followed on X @efratlachter.

