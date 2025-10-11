Trump envoy Witkoff visits IDF base in northern Gaza as peace deal advances, thousands return home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff was photographed Saturday visiting an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) base in the northern Gaza Strip as the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appeared to be holding for a second day.

The image was obtained exclusively by Fox News. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) leader Adm. Brad Cooper accompanied Witkoff during the visit to the facility.

Thousands of Palestinians were seen returning to their homes in the Gaza Strip Saturday. One image showed a massive column of people moving north along the territory’s coastline, by vehicle and on foot.

"It is an indescribable feeling; praise be to God," resident Nabila Basal told Reuters. "We are very, very happy that the war has stopped, and the suffering has ended."

The scenes are emerging after the IDF said in an X post on Friday that its ceasefire agreement is now in effect.

"The Ceasefire Agreement Came Into Effect at 12:00," the post noted. "Since 12:00, IDF troops began positioning themselves along the updated deployment lines in preparation for the ceasefire agreement and the return of hostages. IDF troops in the Southern Command are deployed in the area and will continue to remove any immediate threat."

IDF spokesman for Arab media, Avichay Adraee, warned, "In accordance with the agreement, IDF troops will continue to be present in various areas of the Gaza Strip. You must avoid approaching IDF troops. Approaching them endangers your life."

The 72-hour countdown for Hamas to release its remaining hostages began on Friday, according to Reuters. Twenty of the hostages are believed to be alive, while another twenty-eight are deceased.

"We are very excited, waiting for our son and for all the 48 hostages," Hagai Angrest, whose son, Matan, is believed to still be alive, told Reuters. "We are waiting for the phone call."

Palestinian health authorities said 100 bodies have been recovered across the Gaza Strip following the withdrawal of Israeli forces, Reuters reported.

One Gaza City resident, 40-year-old Ismail Zayda, said to the news agency that his home is still standing despite the war.

"Thank God my house is still standing," he reportedly said. "But the place is destroyed, my neighbors' houses are destroyed, entire districts have gone."

In Khan Younis, resident Ahmed al-Brim told Reuters that, "We went to our area. It was exterminated. We don't know where we will go after that."

"We couldn't get the furniture, or clothes, or anything, not even winter clothes. Nothing is left," he added.

Fox News Digital’s Alex Nitzberg contributed to this report.