Body of Israeli hostage who was held for nearly 700 days in Gaza is recovered

The remains of an Israeli hostage who spent nearly two years in captivity in the Gaza Strip were recovered Friday, the country’s military announced.

"The body of Ilan Weiss, who was held hostage for 693 days in Gaza, has been recovered in a joint Israel Defense Forces and Israeli Security Agency military operation," the IDF said.

"Ilan was from Kibbutz Be’eri and left his home on the morning of October 7 to join the kibbutz emergency response team. He was murdered and kidnapped by Hamas during the October 7 Massacre," it added. "His wife Shiri, 54, and daughter Noga, 19, were taken hostage into Gaza and released during the ceasefire deal in November 2023."

The body of a second Israeli was also recovered Friday and is now in the process of being identified, according to The Associated Press.

"It’s a bittersweet moment that the Weiss family is reunited with their loved one, even though he’s coming back not as they would have wanted," Rubi Chen, who believes his son is still in captivity in Gaza, was quoted by the AP as saying.

Chen said his family had received intelligence that his son Itay did not survive the Oct. 7 attack, but Hamas has not provided any information about his son’s whereabouts.

The Israeli Hostages and Missing Families Forum said "Ilan was a devoted family man – humble, principled, and a dedicated father to his daughters."

"He loved hosting guests, tending his garden, and enjoying a beer. On weekends, he would go mountain biking with his brother-in-law Gil Boyum, a fellow member of the kibbutz emergency team who was also killed on that Black Sabbath," it added.

As of Friday, there are 48 hostages left in Gaza, 20 of whom are believed to be alive, according to The Times of Israel.

"I offer my heartfelt condolences and support to the Weiss family and the community of Kibbutz Be’eri upon the recovery of the body of hostage Ilan Weiss, of blessed memory," Israeli President Isaac Herzog wrote on X.

"Ilan showed courage and noble spirit when he fought the terrorists on that dark day. In his death, he gave life. And ever since, his family has shown extraordinary strength in their struggle for his return," Herzog continued.

"The horrors committed by Hamas, murder, torture, abduction, are crimes against humanity. The world must show moral clarity, apply pressure, and act for the immediate release of all the hostages. We will not rest until every one of them is brought home, the living to the loving embrace of their families, and the fallen to be laid to rest in dignity. Every last one," he added.

