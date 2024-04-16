Expand / Collapse search
DISASTERS

Bodies of 3-year-old girl and her mother recovered after deadly Indonesia landslide

Local police said the landslides started after torrential rain caused the surrounding hills to sink and fall onto four houses on Saturday

By Lawrence Richard Fox News
Emergency crews have recovered the bodies of a 3-year-old girl and her mother, who were both victims of a deadly landslide in Indonesia, authorities said Tuesday.

Rescuers were searching around the South Makale village in the Tana Toraja district of South Sulawesi province on Tuesday when they found the girl and her mother, wrapped them in orange body bags and carried them away across a dark and rainy field with the help of torches. 

They were the final two still missing after landslides on the Sulawesi Island killed 20.

Rescuers had to dig through thick mud with handheld tools to recover their bodies as the steep, muddy terrain blocked heavy equipment from being used.

Rescuers on a hill

Twenty people have been pronounced dead in Indonesia after torrential rain caused landslides on Saturday. (National Search and Rescue Agency via AP)

Local police said the landslides started after torrential rain caused the surrounding hills to sink and fall onto four houses on Saturday. At least one family was inside one of the houses when the landslide hit, local police chief Gunardi Mundu said.

Mundu said dozens of soldiers, police and volunteers joined the search in the remote hillside villages of Makale and South Makale.

Dozens of rescuers

In this photo released by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS), rescuers search for survivors on Monday at a village hit by a landslide in Tana Toraja district of South Sulawesi province, Indonesia. (National Search and Rescue Agency via AP)

On Sunday, the rescuers pulled two people, including an 8-year-old girl, from the fields and rushed them to a hospital.

Wood, remains of homes after the landslide

Search and rescue teams made up of dozens of soldiers, police and volunteers canvassed the remote hillside villages of Makale and South Makale looking for victims and potential survivors of the landslide. (National Search and Rescue Agency via AP)

Tana Toraja has several popular tourist attractions, including traditional houses and statues in caves, known as tau-tau.

Indonesia, a chain of 17,000 islands where millions of people live, experiences seasonal downpours that cause frequent landslides and floods.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.