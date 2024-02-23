Expand / Collapse search
Blinken visits Argentina's President Milei in sign of US support: 'extraordinary' investment opportunities

Milei is scheduled to speak at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference this weekend in Washington

Reuters
Published
Argentina's Milei warns WEF to reject socialism, says 'Western world is in danger' Video

Argentina's Milei warns WEF to reject socialism, says 'Western world is in danger'

Argentinian President Javier Milei warned attendees of the World Economic Forum to reject socialism and said that Western values and systems are under threat.

Argentina's libertarian leader Javier Milei on Friday hosted U.S. top diplomat Antony Blinken, the most senior U.S. official to visit Argentina since Milei took office in December pledging a "shock therapy" to stabilize the country's embattled economy.

Asked at the start of their meeting at the Casa Rosada presidential palace what was his message for the United States, Milei replied that "Argentina has decided to return to the side of the West, to the side of progress, democracy and, above all, freedom."

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken said at a news conference later that Washington sees "extraordinary" investment opportunities in Argentina and wants U.S. companies to remain Argentina's partner of choice.

ARGENTINA'S BUDGET BACK IN BLACK WITH $589M BUDGET SURPLUS IN JANUARY

Blinken discussed the conflict in Gaza and challenges in Venezuela and Haiti during his visit, he added.

Milei has taken a strongly pro-U.S. stance, though ideologically is more closely aligned with Republican former U.S. President Donald Trump, the main challenger to Biden in elections later this year.

Argentina's President Javier Milei meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Argentina's President Javier Milei meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Feb. 23, 2024. (REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/Pool)

The Biden administration has shown support for Milei with visits from officials including National Security Council senior director for the Western Hemisphere Juan Gonzalez, and the U.S. Treasury's top international official, Jay Shambaugh.

Milei, an economist and former sharp-tongued pundit, has made tough austerity a key focus since taking office.

He has visited U.S.-ally Israel in a show of support for its response to Oct. 7 attacks by Palestinian militants Hamas.

Ahead of the visit, Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols praised Milei for speaking out in defense of democracy and human rights, including in Venezuela.

Adding a bit of spice to Milei's relationship with the Biden White House, the Argentine leader is scheduled to speak at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference this weekend in Washington, where Trump is also set to appear.

Blinken arrived in Buenos Aires on Thursday after visiting neighboring Brazil, where he met with left-wing leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who in contrast to Milei has clashed with Washington over his criticism of Israel's assault on Gaza.