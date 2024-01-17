Argentine president praised for calling out Davos elites abandoning freedom for socialism: 'Drops truth bombs'

New Argentine President Javier Milei stunned social media users this week with his speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting where he called out Western elites for trading freedom for "collectivism."

Milei, a self-described anarcho-capitalist elected to office in November based on his commitment to slashing government spending, confronted those attending the Davos gathering Wednesday, telling them the West is "in danger" because of their agenda.

"Today I’m here to tell you that the Western world is in danger. And it is in danger because those who are supposed to have defended the values of the West are co-opted by a vision of the world that inevitably leads to socialism and thereby to poverty," Milei said.

‘SHOCK THERAPY’ LIBERTARIAN CANDIDATE JAVIER MILEI, WHO RAN AS OUTSIDER, WINS ARGENTINE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

"Unfortunately, in recent decades, motivated by some well-meaning individuals willing to help others, and others motivated by the wish to belong to a privileged caste, the main leaders of the Western world have abandoned the model of freedom for different versions of what we call collectivism," he continued. "We’re here to tell you that collectivist experiments are never the solution to the problems that afflict the citizens of the world, rather they are the root cause."

"Do believe me, no one [is] in a better place than us Argentines to testify to these two points," he added.

BILL GATES SAYS IT IS 'IMPERATIVE' TO PUSH THE RICHEST COUNTRIES, PEOPLE, COMPANIES TO 'BE MORE GENEROUS'

Milei’s message especially resonated with conservatives on social media, who expressed satisfaction at seeing a world leader slamming some of the world’s leftist elites to their faces.

Political activist Collin Rugg posted the video and quoted from the speech, saying, "NEW: President of Argentina Javier Milei demolishes socialism in front of a bunch of socialists at the World Economic Forum."

"Why can't we get a guy like this in America? This is supposed to be our thing," conservative kids' show writer Frank Fleming wrote.

ARGENTINA WON'T JOIN BRICS AS SCHEDULED, SAYS MEMBER OF MILEI'S TRANSITION TEAM

"A Great leader," actor Robert Davi said.

Conservative commentator Paul Szypula compared Milei to former President Trump.

"Javier Milei drops truth bombs just like Trump. Gotta love it and what it means at the very least for the people of Argentina," he wrote.

Conservative journalist Ian Miles Cheong proclaimed, "Milei knocked it out of the park," adding, "Leftism does not work."